LELLA MARGARET (LYON) ZIMMERMAN January 14, 1931 July 21, 2020 Lella Zimmerman of Kennewick, Washington, died on July 21 at the age of 89. She was born in Paia, Hawaii to Lucy (Oakes) and Allen Lyon who later settled in Caldwell, Idaho, to raise Lella and her older brother Ralph. Selected dates, photographs, and flowery words cannot begin to describe the life of this lady. She was the best. After graduating from Caldwell High School in 1949, Lella attended College of Idaho. In 1951 she married William (Bill) Zimmerman, her husband of 68 years. Bill's career as an educator took them to Pasco, Washington, where they raised their four children. As a homemaker, Lella was a talented seamstress, crafter, and sports booster. She enjoyed working for Pasco schools in Food Services. Favorite memories include summers spent in McCall, Idaho, with family and friends. For over sixty years Lella was a beloved member of the PEO sisterhood, which provided the foundation for many life-long friendships. In her later years, Lella was an extraordinary grandmother who packed many a picnic lunch for fishing trips and other memorable adventures spent with her grandkids. Lella is survived by her husband William Zimmerman of Kennewick, Washington; son Jim (Judy) Zimmerman of Richland, Washington; daughter Julie Million of Santa Cruz, California; daughter Janet (Ted) Tucker of Edmonds, Washington; and daughter JoJo (Mark) Sullivan of Pasco, Washington. Lella is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Janae Million, Spencer Tucker, Casey Tucker, Morgan Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Molly Sullivan, and Keegan Sullivan. Her beautiful smile and spirited heart will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. Special thanks to the Fleur de Lis staff for their love and care. No services will be held per her request.



