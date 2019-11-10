Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LENORA IRENE FREDERICK JACKSON. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

In Memory of LENORA IRENE FREDERICK JACKSON Einan's at Sunset Lenora Irene Frederick Jackson was born March 25, 1924 on a farm in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Robert and Mary Frederick. Lenora passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 95. She was raised and attended school in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin where she graduated from High School. She and her brother both flew airplanes. Lenora was trained as a court reporter and went to Seattle Business College for her training. She married Houston Jackson in Seattle, Washington when his ship docked in Bremerton, Washington in 1944. Later they had two children, LeRoy and Mary. During the early years of their children's lives, Lenora was a stay-at-home mom with all the duties of raising her family. She belonged to Phi Sigma Alpha Sorority for thirty years, The Red Hat Society and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Lenora's hobbies were attending her son's sporting events, her daughter's ballet and piano recitals. She also made scrapbooks and studied genealogy and loved reading her bible every day. Lenora worked for E.I. DuPont and Company at Hanford. She was good at bookkeeping and she and her husband ran a watch repair/jewelry business in their home for twenty-five years. They also had rental homes which she managed. She worked as Manager for J.C. Penney's fine jewelry department at the Columbia Center Mall selling merchandise and managing the department and employees. She and Houston enjoyed attending events of the Ye Old Car Club of the Tri-Cities. They owned several restored antique cars. Houston and Lenora also enjoyed many trips in their motor home. Lenora traveled to China, Europe and the Holy Lands and made many trips to Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Florida. Lenora was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lawrence (Jimmy) Frederick and husband, Houston. She is survived by her son, LeRoy H. Jackson and wife Loretta of Richland and daughter Mary Montrilla Jackson Rickard and husband Harry Knox (Rick) of Richland. Grandchildren include Christopher Todd Rickard (wife Michelle Marie Thompson Rickard), Stacy Ann Jackson Edminster (husband Jake Edminster), Benjamin Wade Rickard (wife Spring Fairene Bennett Rickard), Jason Lee Jackson, Abraham James Rickard (wife Taylor Suzanne Seaton), Ashley Montrilla Jackson Adkins (husband David Chance Adkins) and Miller O'Neal Jackson (wife Jenna Nicole Damberg Jackson). Great Grandchildren include Chase Santellie (wife Sara Robert Santellie), Taylor McKenzie Hare (husband Casey Grant Hare), Chante' Carmela Montrilla Santellie, Abagail Leigh Bird (husband Brady M. Bird), Seth Houston Rickard, Draven Isaiah Rickard, Micaella Grace Rickard, Lucas James Rickard, Race Zion Rickard, Ryley Tristin Adkins, Landon Parker Adkins, Preston Lee Adkins, Jackson James Rickard and Chandler Payton Adkins. Great Great Grand- children include Geovanni Aron Mena Santellie, Easton Brady Bird, Roslyn McKenzie Hare, Emmett Roy Bird and Vivian Taylor Hare. Public viewing times will be Wed., 11/13 and Thurs., 11/14 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Einan's atSunset Funeral Home in Richland. The Celebration of Life for Lenora will be held at Events at Sunset, 915 Bypass HWY, Richland, WA 99352 Fri., 11/1515 at 10 am followed by the Graveside Service at Sunset Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

In Memory of LENORA IRENE FREDERICK JACKSON Einan's at Sunset Lenora Irene Frederick Jackson was born March 25, 1924 on a farm in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Robert and Mary Frederick. Lenora passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 95. She was raised and attended school in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin where she graduated from High School. She and her brother both flew airplanes. Lenora was trained as a court reporter and went to Seattle Business College for her training. She married Houston Jackson in Seattle, Washington when his ship docked in Bremerton, Washington in 1944. Later they had two children, LeRoy and Mary. During the early years of their children's lives, Lenora was a stay-at-home mom with all the duties of raising her family. She belonged to Phi Sigma Alpha Sorority for thirty years, The Red Hat Society and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Lenora's hobbies were attending her son's sporting events, her daughter's ballet and piano recitals. She also made scrapbooks and studied genealogy and loved reading her bible every day. Lenora worked for E.I. DuPont and Company at Hanford. She was good at bookkeeping and she and her husband ran a watch repair/jewelry business in their home for twenty-five years. They also had rental homes which she managed. She worked as Manager for J.C. Penney's fine jewelry department at the Columbia Center Mall selling merchandise and managing the department and employees. She and Houston enjoyed attending events of the Ye Old Car Club of the Tri-Cities. They owned several restored antique cars. Houston and Lenora also enjoyed many trips in their motor home. Lenora traveled to China, Europe and the Holy Lands and made many trips to Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Florida. Lenora was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lawrence (Jimmy) Frederick and husband, Houston. She is survived by her son, LeRoy H. Jackson and wife Loretta of Richland and daughter Mary Montrilla Jackson Rickard and husband Harry Knox (Rick) of Richland. Grandchildren include Christopher Todd Rickard (wife Michelle Marie Thompson Rickard), Stacy Ann Jackson Edminster (husband Jake Edminster), Benjamin Wade Rickard (wife Spring Fairene Bennett Rickard), Jason Lee Jackson, Abraham James Rickard (wife Taylor Suzanne Seaton), Ashley Montrilla Jackson Adkins (husband David Chance Adkins) and Miller O'Neal Jackson (wife Jenna Nicole Damberg Jackson). Great Grandchildren include Chase Santellie (wife Sara Robert Santellie), Taylor McKenzie Hare (husband Casey Grant Hare), Chante' Carmela Montrilla Santellie, Abagail Leigh Bird (husband Brady M. Bird), Seth Houston Rickard, Draven Isaiah Rickard, Micaella Grace Rickard, Lucas James Rickard, Race Zion Rickard, Ryley Tristin Adkins, Landon Parker Adkins, Preston Lee Adkins, Jackson James Rickard and Chandler Payton Adkins. Great Great Grand- children include Geovanni Aron Mena Santellie, Easton Brady Bird, Roslyn McKenzie Hare, Emmett Roy Bird and Vivian Taylor Hare. Public viewing times will be Wed., 11/13 and Thurs., 11/14 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Einan's atSunset Funeral Home in Richland. The Celebration of Life for Lenora will be held at Events at Sunset, 915 Bypass HWY, Richland, WA 99352 Fri., 11/1515 at 10 am followed by the Graveside Service at Sunset Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close