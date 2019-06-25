Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO HERBERT MUNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEO HERBERT MUNSON November 2, 1929 to June 12, 2019 Leo Herbert Munson was born to Ida Evelyn Pratt Munson and Walter Wilner Munson on a farmstead outside of Grand Island Nebraska. He was the youngest of 5 children. His father was a successful farmer who helped build the local airport and became interested in flying. As a result at age 16 Leo was the youngest licensed pilot in Nebraska. HIs mother had been a teacher and encouraged him academically. Following High School he enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In 1948 he married Alice Meahan and together they had three children, Garret (Gary), Steven and Karen. After Gary was born they moved to Richland where Leo got a job as a Radiation Monitor (Radiation Technologist). With additional course work, outside study and the support of several mentors he was allowed to take and passed the test to become a Certified Health Physicist. He had a successful career at Hanford working first on supplemental crews for General Electric, then at Douglas United Nuclear, Mc Donald W. Douglas Laboratories, United Nuclear and Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. During this time his marriage dissolved and in 1976 he married Linda Freytag who he worked with at United Nuclear. They traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, enjoyed boating, SCUBA diving and motor homing. He was an active member of All Saints, worked on the Hospice house early in retirement, tutored at the jail, was a member of the Truancy Board and the Richland Yacht Club. He passed away at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, after a short stay, June 12 with multiple illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Merl Munson, Ivan Munson, Wilner Munson, and Velma Munson DeHaan. He is survived by his wife Linda Munson, Children Garrett Munson, Steven Munson, and Karen King and husband Jim Skucy. His family appreciates the care given to him by Dr. David Jones, Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Healthcare. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Chaplaincy Healthcare, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . He had previously made arrangements for his body to be donated to The University of Washington Transuranium Registry. His ashes will be placed at a later time. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave., July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Leo Herbert Munson was born to Ida Evelyn Pratt Munson and Walter Wilner Munson on a farmstead outside of Grand Island Nebraska. He was the youngest of 5 children. His father was a successful farmer who helped build the local airport and became interested in flying. As a result at age 16 Leo was the youngest licensed pilot in Nebraska. HIs mother had been a teacher and encouraged him academically. Following High School he enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In 1948 he married Alice Meahan and together they had three children, Garret (Gary), Steven and Karen. After Gary was born they moved to Richland where Leo got a job as a Radiation Monitor (Radiation Technologist). With additional course work, outside study and the support of several mentors he was allowed to take and passed the test to become a Certified Health Physicist. He had a successful career at Hanford working first on supplemental crews for General Electric, then at Douglas United Nuclear, Mc Donald W. Douglas Laboratories, United Nuclear and Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. During this time his marriage dissolved and in 1976 he married Linda Freytag who he worked with at United Nuclear. They traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, enjoyed boating, SCUBA diving and motor homing. He was an active member of All Saints, worked on the Hospice house early in retirement, tutored at the jail, was a member of the Truancy Board and the Richland Yacht Club. He passed away at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, after a short stay, June 12 with multiple illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Merl Munson, Ivan Munson, Wilner Munson, and Velma Munson DeHaan. He is survived by his wife Linda Munson, Children Garrett Munson, Steven Munson, and Karen King and husband Jim Skucy. His family appreciates the care given to him by Dr. David Jones, Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Healthcare. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Chaplaincy Healthcare, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . He had previously made arrangements for his body to be donated to The University of Washington Transuranium Registry. His ashes will be placed at a later time. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave., July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

LEO HERBERT MUNSON November 2, 1929 to June 12, 2019 Leo Herbert Munson was born to Ida Evelyn Pratt Munson and Walter Wilner Munson on a farmstead outside of Grand Island Nebraska. He was the youngest of 5 children. His father was a successful farmer who helped build the local airport and became interested in flying. As a result at age 16 Leo was the youngest licensed pilot in Nebraska. HIs mother had been a teacher and encouraged him academically. Following High School he enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In 1948 he married Alice Meahan and together they had three children, Garret (Gary), Steven and Karen. After Gary was born they moved to Richland where Leo got a job as a Radiation Monitor (Radiation Technologist). With additional course work, outside study and the support of several mentors he was allowed to take and passed the test to become a Certified Health Physicist. He had a successful career at Hanford working first on supplemental crews for General Electric, then at Douglas United Nuclear, Mc Donald W. Douglas Laboratories, United Nuclear and Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. During this time his marriage dissolved and in 1976 he married Linda Freytag who he worked with at United Nuclear. They traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, enjoyed boating, SCUBA diving and motor homing. He was an active member of All Saints, worked on the Hospice house early in retirement, tutored at the jail, was a member of the Truancy Board and the Richland Yacht Club. He passed away at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, after a short stay, June 12 with multiple illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Merl Munson, Ivan Munson, Wilner Munson, and Velma Munson DeHaan. He is survived by his wife Linda Munson, Children Garrett Munson, Steven Munson, and Karen King and husband Jim Skucy. His family appreciates the care given to him by Dr. David Jones, Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Healthcare. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Chaplaincy Healthcare, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . He had previously made arrangements for his body to be donated to The University of Washington Transuranium Registry. His ashes will be placed at a later time. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave., July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Leo Herbert Munson was born to Ida Evelyn Pratt Munson and Walter Wilner Munson on a farmstead outside of Grand Island Nebraska. He was the youngest of 5 children. His father was a successful farmer who helped build the local airport and became interested in flying. As a result at age 16 Leo was the youngest licensed pilot in Nebraska. HIs mother had been a teacher and encouraged him academically. Following High School he enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In 1948 he married Alice Meahan and together they had three children, Garret (Gary), Steven and Karen. After Gary was born they moved to Richland where Leo got a job as a Radiation Monitor (Radiation Technologist). With additional course work, outside study and the support of several mentors he was allowed to take and passed the test to become a Certified Health Physicist. He had a successful career at Hanford working first on supplemental crews for General Electric, then at Douglas United Nuclear, Mc Donald W. Douglas Laboratories, United Nuclear and Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. During this time his marriage dissolved and in 1976 he married Linda Freytag who he worked with at United Nuclear. They traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, enjoyed boating, SCUBA diving and motor homing. He was an active member of All Saints, worked on the Hospice house early in retirement, tutored at the jail, was a member of the Truancy Board and the Richland Yacht Club. He passed away at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, after a short stay, June 12 with multiple illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Merl Munson, Ivan Munson, Wilner Munson, and Velma Munson DeHaan. He is survived by his wife Linda Munson, Children Garrett Munson, Steven Munson, and Karen King and husband Jim Skucy. His family appreciates the care given to him by Dr. David Jones, Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Healthcare. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Chaplaincy Healthcare, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . He had previously made arrangements for his body to be donated to The University of Washington Transuranium Registry. His ashes will be placed at a later time. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave., July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations