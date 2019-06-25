LEO HERBERT MUNSON November 2, 1929 to June 12, 2019 Leo Herbert Munson was born to Ida Evelyn Pratt Munson and Walter Wilner Munson on a farmstead outside of Grand Island Nebraska. He was the youngest of 5 children. His father was a successful farmer who helped build the local airport and became interested in flying. As a result at age 16 Leo was the youngest licensed pilot in Nebraska. HIs mother had been a teacher and encouraged him academically. Following High School he enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In 1948 he married Alice Meahan and together they had three children, Garret (Gary), Steven and Karen. After Gary was born they moved to Richland where Leo got a job as a Radiation Monitor (Radiation Technologist). With additional course work, outside study and the support of several mentors he was allowed to take and passed the test to become a Certified Health Physicist. He had a successful career at Hanford working first on supplemental crews for General Electric, then at Douglas United Nuclear, Mc Donald W. Douglas Laboratories, United Nuclear and Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. During this time his marriage dissolved and in 1976 he married Linda Freytag who he worked with at United Nuclear. They traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, enjoyed boating, SCUBA diving and motor homing. He was an active member of All Saints, worked on the Hospice house early in retirement, tutored at the jail, was a member of the Truancy Board and the Richland Yacht Club. He passed away at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, after a short stay, June 12 with multiple illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Merl Munson, Ivan Munson, Wilner Munson, and Velma Munson DeHaan. He is survived by his wife Linda Munson, Children Garrett Munson, Steven Munson, and Karen King and husband Jim Skucy. His family appreciates the care given to him by Dr. David Jones, Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Healthcare. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Chaplaincy Healthcare, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . He had previously made arrangements for his body to be donated to The University of Washington Transuranium Registry. His ashes will be placed at a later time. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave., July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Leo Herbert Munson was born to Ida Evelyn Pratt Munson and Walter Wilner Munson on a farmstead outside of Grand Island Nebraska. He was the youngest of 5 children. His father was a successful farmer who helped build the local airport and became interested in flying. As a result at age 16 Leo was the youngest licensed pilot in Nebraska. HIs mother had been a teacher and encouraged him academically. Following High School he enrolled in the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. In 1948 he married Alice Meahan and together they had three children, Garret (Gary), Steven and Karen. After Gary was born they moved to Richland where Leo got a job as a Radiation Monitor (Radiation Technologist). With additional course work, outside study and the support of several mentors he was allowed to take and passed the test to become a Certified Health Physicist. He had a successful career at Hanford working first on supplemental crews for General Electric, then at Douglas United Nuclear, Mc Donald W. Douglas Laboratories, United Nuclear and Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. During this time his marriage dissolved and in 1976 he married Linda Freytag who he worked with at United Nuclear. They traveled extensively both for work and pleasure, enjoyed boating, SCUBA diving and motor homing. He was an active member of All Saints, worked on the Hospice house early in retirement, tutored at the jail, was a member of the Truancy Board and the Richland Yacht Club. He passed away at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, after a short stay, June 12 with multiple illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Merl Munson, Ivan Munson, Wilner Munson, and Velma Munson DeHaan. He is survived by his wife Linda Munson, Children Garrett Munson, Steven Munson, and Karen King and husband Jim Skucy. His family appreciates the care given to him by Dr. David Jones, Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Healthcare. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Chaplaincy Healthcare, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . He had previously made arrangements for his body to be donated to The University of Washington Transuranium Registry. His ashes will be placed at a later time. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 1322 Kimball Ave., July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 25, 2019