LEON BARRY HAMLIN Jesus and many of our relatives and friends welcomed Leon, 80, to Heaven on June 23, 2019 at 1:12 pm. Barbara, his daughter Tina, and his son-in-law David, were at Leon's bedside at home to say good-by. Leon was born on August 27, 1938, in Independence Kansas, to Claude and Daisy Hamlin and big sister Betty, age 8. The family moved to Sunnyside when Leon was 7 and to Pasco in 1959. He lived in the Tri-cities for 60 years. Leon graduated from Lyle High School in 1956 where he met his first wife, JoAnne Kintzley, and his best friend, Dale (Larry) Kintzley. Leon and Larry enlisted in the Navy at the same time in 1956 and Leon was honorably discharged in 1959. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. JoAnne and Leon were married from 12/19/59 until 1983. They have three wonderful children - Ty in 1961, Tina in 1963 and Tod in 1964, and six grand- children. Ty and Diane have Tucker ('92), Abigail ('94), and Conner (2001). Tina and David have Hattie ('92) and Jared ('95). Troy was born to Tod and Shelly in ('89). Leon and Barbara were married on February 6, 1984 and had 35 wonderful years together serving the Lord in Pasco and in Cascade, Idaho (1997-2004). For decades, they faithfully served at College View Baptist Church and Cascade Community Church. Leon devoted his service to Property Management and the Praise Team. Barbara served in Christian Education. Leon was baptized at Finley Baptist Church on 3/25/79. All of the family teased Leon that his middle name was "coffee"! Actually, he had many interests - fishing, camping in the motorhome, playing bass guitar and singing on the praise team, playing softball and baseball, watching grandkids play many different sports, bowling, cooking, baking cookies, etc. Leon ("Little Ham") was very proud of helping his Master Mechanic father ("Big Ham") build Ice Harbor Dam for Guy F. Atkinson from 1959 to 1961. Leon went to work as a mechanic in 1961 at the Pasco Chevrolet garage for two years. Leon ("Ham") retired from Westinghouse as a Senior Chemical Technologist on 9/20/96 after working 33 years at Hanford for several different contractors. Leon is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Ty Hamlin (Diane), Tina Johnson (David), and Tod Hamlin; and his six grandchildren. He is also survived by Barbara's brother, Richard Shutt, in Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews in Utah. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Daisy Hamlin; his sister, Betty Richards and her husband, Jim; Barbara's parents, William and Mary Shutt, and their sons, William and Donald. Our family would like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice Care, Avalon Healthcare, Home Care Solutions, and our wonderful neighbors, for the outstanding care that they gave our precious Leon. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Leon on Saturday, July 6th at 2 pm at College View Baptist Church, 2100 W. Agate Street, Pasco (right near 22nd and Court Streets). In lieu of flowers, please donate in Leon's name to: , 19031 33rd Avenue W, Suite 301, Lynnwood, WA, 98036. Website -

