Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONA MAE NIMICK-MASSARD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

LEONA MAE NIMICK-MASSARD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Leona Mae Nimick-Massard was born on September 11, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington to Frank Nimick (deceased) and Louise Nimick-Lindall (deceased). Leona was one of five siblings; Frank Nimick (deceased), Eleanor Schaf-fner (deceased), Merle Nimick (deceased) (Ann) of CA, and Wesley Drake (deceased) (Dodie) of Tacoma, WA. Leona spent most of her childhood growing up in the Tacoma area. She graduated from Kapowsin High School in 1946. Shortly after high school, she met the love of her life Raymond Massard (deceased), son of Michael Massard (deceased) and Mary Wiechers-Massard (deceased) at a dance in Spanaway. Shortly thereafter, they were married on September 14, 1946 in a double wedding with her brother Merle Nimick and Evelyn Smith (deceased). They had two beautiful daughters, Raelene and Elaine that they raised in a brick home that was built by Ray and Leona in Parkland, WA. Later they moved to Pasco, WA where they resided from 1962-1966 where Ray worked as a brick mason and Leona as a homemaker. In 1966 they moved back to Tacoma. Ray retired as a brick mason in 1983. During retirement they enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel trailer and camping around the Northwest. They also enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska, and Montana. In November, 2006 they moved back to Pasco and built a new home near family. After the passing of her beloved, Ray of 63 wonderful years in 2009, she resided in her home until 2014. She then moved into Independent Living Facilities until she became ill in November, 2018. She passed away peacefully, at the age of 90, in Pasco on April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ray and Leona had two daughters: Raelene Louise Massard-Cuillier (Thomas E. Cuillier deceased) of Pasco and Elaine Marie Massard-Needham (deceased) (Carle A. Needham) of Yelm, WA. She has four grandchildren: Michelle Cuillier of Pasco, Brandon Needham (Kristy) of Pasco, Danny Cuillier (Heather) of Grovetown, GA, and Brent Cuillier of Burbank, WA. Leona was blessed with six Great Grandchildren: Tiffany Davis, Andrew Needham, Matthew Davis, Emily Needham, Joshua Needham, and Kendall Cuillier. Leona's greatest love was her family and friends. Everyone loved her for her quick wit, infectious smile, and laughter. She touched the lives of so many and will be remembered by all. She will be laid to rest at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Tacoma, WA. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 1:00 in the afternoon at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home located at 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, WA 99338. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

LEONA MAE NIMICK-MASSARD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Leona Mae Nimick-Massard was born on September 11, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington to Frank Nimick (deceased) and Louise Nimick-Lindall (deceased). Leona was one of five siblings; Frank Nimick (deceased), Eleanor Schaf-fner (deceased), Merle Nimick (deceased) (Ann) of CA, and Wesley Drake (deceased) (Dodie) of Tacoma, WA. Leona spent most of her childhood growing up in the Tacoma area. She graduated from Kapowsin High School in 1946. Shortly after high school, she met the love of her life Raymond Massard (deceased), son of Michael Massard (deceased) and Mary Wiechers-Massard (deceased) at a dance in Spanaway. Shortly thereafter, they were married on September 14, 1946 in a double wedding with her brother Merle Nimick and Evelyn Smith (deceased). They had two beautiful daughters, Raelene and Elaine that they raised in a brick home that was built by Ray and Leona in Parkland, WA. Later they moved to Pasco, WA where they resided from 1962-1966 where Ray worked as a brick mason and Leona as a homemaker. In 1966 they moved back to Tacoma. Ray retired as a brick mason in 1983. During retirement they enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel trailer and camping around the Northwest. They also enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska, and Montana. In November, 2006 they moved back to Pasco and built a new home near family. After the passing of her beloved, Ray of 63 wonderful years in 2009, she resided in her home until 2014. She then moved into Independent Living Facilities until she became ill in November, 2018. She passed away peacefully, at the age of 90, in Pasco on April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ray and Leona had two daughters: Raelene Louise Massard-Cuillier (Thomas E. Cuillier deceased) of Pasco and Elaine Marie Massard-Needham (deceased) (Carle A. Needham) of Yelm, WA. She has four grandchildren: Michelle Cuillier of Pasco, Brandon Needham (Kristy) of Pasco, Danny Cuillier (Heather) of Grovetown, GA, and Brent Cuillier of Burbank, WA. Leona was blessed with six Great Grandchildren: Tiffany Davis, Andrew Needham, Matthew Davis, Emily Needham, Joshua Needham, and Kendall Cuillier. Leona's greatest love was her family and friends. Everyone loved her for her quick wit, infectious smile, and laughter. She touched the lives of so many and will be remembered by all. She will be laid to rest at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Tacoma, WA. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 1:00 in the afternoon at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home located at 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, WA 99338. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close