LEONA MAE OMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our Mother passed away very peacefully Monday evening, May 18th, 2020, holding her son's hand. Dementia is a terrible thing, she hated not being able to remember things. She never ever wanted anyone to know her age, so staying with her wishes, we are not going to start now. Leona was born in Calgary Alberta and raised in Beiseker Alberta, a small farming community north of town. She was raised on a wheat farm with all the animals and "farm life" to go with it, and always talked about how she learned to drive the truck and tractor at a very early age. She always felt like the farm "toughened" her up. Mom never missed an opportunity to talk about her childhood. Whether it be the RCMP she dated, the professional wrestler, or even the motorcycle guy that would pick her up with his sidecar, mom loved her childhood. Unlike school, dancing was totally her thing. She absolutely loved to dance and never quit, quite literally until just a couple short years ago. Mom eventually met and married the love of her life, Emerson Oman. They had a really loving marriage and with all the kids, homes, travel, friends, and parties to go with it. They built a successful insurance agency in Pasco WA with State Farm Insurance and she truly loved life, her children, husband, and being a grandma. She loved people and always being fair to all. She even wrote in some keepsake papers that she wanted to be remembered for her kindness, fairness, and love and not holding any grudges. To say our mom loved to shop is possibly the biggest understatement ever! Everyone around her was convinced she would buy things just so she could go back out to return the item, to then go shopping again! There's no question the store clerks knew her, likely by name, because shopping gave her the ability to visit and talk with everyone around her, and to jump in her car and go go go! She never missed an opportunity to go shopping! She was always eloquently dressed, well put together, and loved to have her hair done. She was also very organized and kept a very clean home and nicely manicured yard. Not a drawer, closet item or shoe out of place, right down to the spices in alphabetical order in her kitchen. Everything had a place! Unlike shopping, politics were never her thing, at least that is what she said. However, one of the quickest ways to get her stirred up was to go there, she definitely had an opinion! Mom and dad had built several homes over the years, likely around layouts to host great parties. They had some of the best parties ever, even when out of town. The party was always at the Oman's house, hotel room, picnic area, or campsite, entertaining was just simply their thing. They had many dear friends and just somehow knew how to pick the best people ever to be friends with everywhere they went. Later in life, prior to retirement, they built a nice small cabin in New Denver BC and spent years with their family and friends meeting every summer, fishing, golfing, boating, water skiing, eating, and spending time around the fire pit. Right about retirement, they sold their cabin and started going south every winter going back and forth to Arizona to escape the cold. They enjoyed many great years in Arizona, again being the center of attention everywhere they went. Our mom was a fantastic cook and enjoyed the kitchen. Dinners and deserts were her favorites, although she never really liked sweets until much later in life but made up for it then. Not too many years ago, she entered a Dessert Challenge locally and won an award for best candy dish that we still make today. While not an overly religious, she definitely loved to go to church on Sunday's. We're very saddened by her leaving us but comforted knowing she's back together again with all those that have gone before her and can once again think clearly. There are not enough words to express how much we loved our mom. Thank you for being such a wonderful mother, friend, spouse to Em, neighbor, a simply wonderful person and a joy for all to know. We will miss her dearly. Mom wanted everyone to know: Do not cry because I am gone, smile because I was here. Mom is survived by her sister Wilma Wright and preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Emerson and brother Jerry Lang. Children are Larry Chorney (wife Carol), Cindy Byrd (husband Lee), Darin Oman (wife Kelley), step children Bill Oman (wife Tita), Kent Oman, Sandra Corbridge (husband Chuck), and Carlene Lybbert (husband Glade), plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A small graveside service will be held for the immediate family on June 5th, followed by a gathering to celebrate her life sometime in September (email Darin@TheOmans.com for more information). Please make donations to The Wishing Well Foundation.



