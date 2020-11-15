1/1
Leonard Eugene Reser
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Eugene Reser
September 30, 1941 - October 25, 2020
Newport, Washington - Leonard Eugene Reser, longtime Newport,WA resident passed away October 25, 2020. Leonard was born September 30, 1941 to Gene and Fern Reser. He was raised in eastern Washington and graduated from Ritzville High School class of 1959.He was fascinated with science and was always reading and looking for new things to try. With a farming background, there weren't many things he couldn't fix or "MacGyver". Leonard lived a full life his way. He made a lot of friends and helped many people on his life journey. He leaves behind special friend and companion, Charlene Randolph, brothers Mark and Frank, sister Bonnie, Aunt Naomi Bruce, and numerous nephews, great nephews, nieces and grand nieces. Leonards will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services
423 W. 2nd Street
Newport, WA 99156
(509) 447-3118
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved