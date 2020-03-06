Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Garrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEONARD GARRISON Leonard Charles Garrison 78 passed away peacefully at home, with Stage 4 Metastatic Organ Cancer February 22nd, 2020. Born in Galena, Kansas March 21st, 1941. Deceased Mother Wilma Maxine Anderson, Father Leonard Elmer Garrison. Surviving Brothers; Bill Garrison in Washington, Darrell Garrison In Arizona. Sisters; Arletta Clarke, Luthera Stevens, Trisha Schmid, Donna Johnson all live in Washington, Darliss Balentine in Montana. Children; Leonard Garrison Jr, Debbie Garrison, James Garrison and Brenda Burns all live in Montana. Tammy Raney in Washington. Very dear friend Wilma Muncey. Leonard was deeply loved and left a huge hole in all our hearts. Leonard loved bowling at spare time lanes, woodworking and motorcycles. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 21st at 3:00 pm. Kennewick Christian Church, 1921 South Olympia Street, Kennewick, Washington

