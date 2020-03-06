Leonard Garrison

LEONARD GARRISON Leonard Charles Garrison 78 passed away peacefully at home, with Stage 4 Metastatic Organ Cancer February 22nd, 2020. Born in Galena, Kansas March 21st, 1941. Deceased Mother Wilma Maxine Anderson, Father Leonard Elmer Garrison. Surviving Brothers; Bill Garrison in Washington, Darrell Garrison In Arizona. Sisters; Arletta Clarke, Luthera Stevens, Trisha Schmid, Donna Johnson all live in Washington, Darliss Balentine in Montana. Children; Leonard Garrison Jr, Debbie Garrison, James Garrison and Brenda Burns all live in Montana. Tammy Raney in Washington. Very dear friend Wilma Muncey. Leonard was deeply loved and left a huge hole in all our hearts. Leonard loved bowling at spare time lanes, woodworking and motorcycles. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 21st at 3:00 pm. Kennewick Christian Church, 1921 South Olympia Street, Kennewick, Washington
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
