LEONARD "LEN" K. PETERS Len Peters, age 79, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 16,1940, the youngest of three brothers (Ronald Peters, Walter Peters), that grew up in a mining and steel working family in the hardened steel town of Monessen, PA. An avid sports fan and baseball savant, he loved his football Pittsburgh Steelers and especially the baseball Pittsburgh Pirates. Len Peters had two special passions in his life for his family and for sharing scientific education and its benefits with the world. His was a close-knit family, steeped in education passed along from one generation to the next. He and his wife Georgiana, and their children, made for an especially accomplished and happy family. At an early age, he worked a number of hard and manually physical labor jobs, that prepared him for a professional journey of accomplishments and accolades that read like a true Hall of Famer. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. He loved science and engineering and his first job with the Alcoa Research Laboratories in New Kensington, Pennsylvania as a researcher. Alcoa was so impressed with his intellect that he was allowed to go back to college and receive his PhD in chemical engineering, with a particular focus in atmospheric chemistry. Soon after earning his doctorate he started his teaching career at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1974. Then he set his sights on a higher calling and began a twenty plus year career at the University of Kentucky, accelerating through the ranks until he reached the role of Chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering. He finished his time at the University of Kentucky as the Vice Chancellor for Research. In 1993 he started another illustrious run at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, elevating to the role of Vice Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School. In 2003, he went to work for the Battelle Memorial Institute based in Columbus, Ohio. During this particularly notable time in his career he led one of the world's most important and most famous scientific institutions, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Washington State, run by Battelle. He directed the lab's research, development and technology staffs. As an illustration of Len's strong allegiance to family and science for mankind, an article first published by the Idaho National Laboratory noted that Len and his son Mark Peters were the only case of a father and son managing U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories. Peters was an enthusiastic supporter of Tri-Cities community efforts during his stay there. He joined with local (Tri-City Herald) publisher Rufus Friday to lead one of the largest ever community fund-drives for the Hanford Reach Interpretive Center at its originally designated site on Columbia Point in Richland, Washington. He also led the effort to construct the Bioproducts, Sciences and Engineering Laboratory an effort that brought international graduate students from around the globe to the Tri-Cities to conduct research and earn doctorates with world-class faculty from Washington State University and researchers from PNNL Interpretive Center. He was also instrumental in spearheading the first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) high school in Washington State. Other community efforts in which he participated included: Membership on the Advisory Board of Washington State University-Tri-Cities; TRIDEC Board member and chair; Board member, Junior Achievement; United Way Board member, Kadlec Medical Center board member, Washington Business Roundtable member and Washington Technology Alliance member. Family was a big factor when Len retired from PNNL. (A Tri-City Herald editorial on his retirement began: "If life is like a box of chocolates, then Len Peters is the one piece of candy wrapped in gold foil. He's a rarity.") His retirement soon shifted locations to Louisville, Kentucky, to be nearer to his grandchildren. Also, to follow his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and all things connected with the University of Kentucky. He got the grandchildren visits but not the retirement. Kentucky Governor Steven Beshear recruited Len as head of the Energy and Environment department of the State Cabinet, where he served two consecutive terms. He guided the state through the transformational shifts of the coal industry, while advocating for a cleaner Kentucky environment. His role was not an easy one, but he gained widespread praise for how gracious, fair and compassionate he was in dealing with multiple interests. As was noted in the INL article, Len Peters was the son of a western Pennsylvania steelworker, and his interest in science may have started with the Donora smog of 1948, when Len was about eight. That was a historic air inversion that killed 20 people and sickened roughly 7,000 in Donora, a small mill town southeast of Pittsburgh. The little town lays claim to this day to be the start of the clean air movement in the United States. Len known as "Deac" to old friends, held prestigious, world-class titles during his career and made the most of his opportunities to improve life for others When asking to describe Len "Deac" Peters the man, the responses from all over the country described him as a man who believed in kindness, and in gratitude. A man who believed in hard work and mercy. A man who believed in love, and in sacrifice. A man who believed in service, and in dreams. A man who never forgot a name or face. A man who had one of the most powerful memories ever observed. A man who believed in his children and raised them by these principles. And a man who deeply cherished his wife Georgiana. Len is survived by his lovely and devoted wife of 56 years, Georgiana Peters; his children Mark Peters (Ann Marie), Tracy Peters Johnson (Dennis), Craig Peters (Gabrielle) and nine beautiful grandchildren. The family wishes those who remember Len to think of him as described in these closing words of a poem by the great, and early, civil rights leader, James Weldon Johnson: And Jesus took his own hand and wiped away his tears, And he smoothed the furrows from his face, And the angels sang a little song, And Jesus rocked him in his arms, And kept a-saying: Take your rest, Take your rest. Weep not weep not, He is not dead; He's resting in the bosom of Jesus. Visitation service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home. 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY 40245. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made online to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

