LEONARD (LEN) LUST Len Lust passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 92. Len was born to George and Lydia Lust at their home in Kalispell, MT, on October 14, 1926. Len graduated from the University of Montana with majors in mathematics and chemistry, and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Prior to graduation, he worked in the construction of the Hungry Horse Dam as an engineering aide. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he taught math and science for one year at Valier High School and mathematics for two years at Flathead Co. High School in Kalispell. While teaching he met the love of his life, Carleen Nelson, who was a fellow teacher. Len and Carleen married on June 7, 1953. In 1953 Len worked for only a few months for Dow Chemical in Midland, MI, and was then drafted to the US Army Chemical Corps. He served until September 1955 during the

