LEOPOLD B. SMIGELSKI Leopold Boleslaw Smigelski passed away on May 2, 2019. He lived for 33 years in Kennewick, Washington. He is survived by his three children Kathryn Rose Smigelski Batterson (Walter) of Gilbert, Arizona; Deborah Elene Smigelski Shephard of Richland, Washington; and Peter McKay Smigel- ski (Carrie) of Kennewick, Washington; four grandchildren Dustin Blake Nuttall (Hayley), Megan Rose Nuttall Heninger (Laura), Bieta Nichole Van Buren, and Magnus Kapow Smigelski; and two great-grandchildren Lydia Katerina Nuttall and Josephine Laura Heninger, with a third great-grandchild due in August. Leo was born May 16, 1942 in Naugatuck, Connecticut, to Marion (Leo) Smigelski and Charlotte Kulak Smigelski. He attended grammar school in Naugatuck, and High School in Waterbury, Connecticut, at the W. F. Kaynor Regional Technical School, where he trained to become a machinist and toolmaker. He attended Brigham Young University from 1961 to 1968, earning a BS and MS in Botany and receiving his Secondary School Teaching Certificate. He taught Junior High and High School Science in Utah, and then moved to Austin, Texas, in 1972 to pursue a PhD in Science Education, which he completed in 1974. After completing his doctoral work, Leo moved to Iowa (1974) and then to Illinois (1975). He taught and trained prospective elementary and secondary teachers at the University of Iowa and Millikin University from 1975 to 1981. In 1983 he began developing instructional material and teaching for the Illinois Light and Power Company at their Clinton Nuclear Power Station. In 1986 he moved to Kennewick, Washington, to work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation as an instructional designer and trainer. In 1996 he was employed by Vivid Concepts, Incorporated, as a computer-based training developer. From 1998 until his retirement at age 62 in 2004, he was employed by several companies as an instructional design consultant. Leo became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1963, and served in numerous positions of responsibility and service. His talents and skills as a teacher, Bishop, High Counselor, and Priesthood leader influenced many people over a period of five and a half decades. He and his beloved wife Cherryl served two missions, one working with the Young Adults in the Tri-Cities and the other working in the mission office in the new Nevada Reno Mission. He also served in the Columbia River Temple in Richland, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marion Smigelski Church, and his wife of 54 years, Cherryl Joyce Huber Smigelski (1941-2018). Leo will be honored in a memorial service at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 8120 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336.

