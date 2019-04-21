Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEROY "LEE" JOHNSON. View Sign

LEROY "LEE" JOHNSON Einan's at Sunset Leroy "Lee" Johnson, 77, of Richland, WA passed away in Kennewick, WA on April 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Johnson; sister, Donna Johnson; his sons, Brian Wright and Todd Souza; nieces, Kimberly Meag-her Spadt, Robin Morris (husband Mike), Alyssa Allen and Kayla Bordner; nephews, Shawn Meagher, Brooks Spadt and Parker Spadt. He is also survived by his 3 dogs, Gracie, Lily and Otis. Lee is preceded in death by his father, George S. Johnson and his mother, Lena Elizabeth Johnson. Lee was born on January 26, 1942 in Missoula, MT. After serving for 22 years and going to 4 tours in the Vietnam, he retired from the Navy. He lived in the Tri-City area for 16 years and worked with Bechtel as a Quality Control personnel. There will be public viewing at Einan's at Sunset on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. The Celebration of Life will be held at Events at Sunset on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Both locations are located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

