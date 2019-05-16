Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEROY "BUTTER" PETERS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM The Garden 6811 W Okanogan Place Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

LEROY BUTTER PETERS Leroy Garrett Peters passed May 14, from colon cancer. He was born April 12, 1936 to John G. and Lillian Lee (Rankin) Peters in Rapid City, South Dakota. He has a sister Arlene. In 1948 the family moved to Clark-ston, WA where "Pete" attended grades 1-12, graduating in 1955. After graduating from high school, he went on to Wenatchee College where in excelled in football and struggled with academics. He also joined the National Guard and stayed in for 8 years. He married Noreen McCarthy in 1958, they had 2 sons John and Ken, they later divorced. Dad then added 2 boys, Rex, Todd and a little girl, Brandee, that had him wrapped around her finger when he married Linda McClendon in 1975. His family then grew and grew to include grandchildren Garrett, Justin, Jason, Jordan, Cody, Kasey, Ryker, Sarah, Joelle, Raelynn and 8 great grandchildren plus one more coming in September "Lillian". Butterscotch had many career choices in his life, it started with working with his dad as a sewer system operator, but that required shoveling "stuff" and dealing with people which wasn't his strong suit in his younger days, but he learned from it. He then was a butcher at Bristols, the meat packing processor in Clarkston. He learned about how to sharpen a knife to surgical precision and cut up deer and elk from that job, but it wasn't really his calling either. Then following in his dad's previous career, he joined the ironworkers, and that was the perfect fit for the man who could bark orders and throw a hammer or a fist with the best of them. That job started building the many dams in the northwest as a rod buster but then he set his sights on become a rigger/ flagger. He went to work at Hanford in the 70's and stayed at that location for 25 years. During this time "The Butter Man" found Jesus and that lead him to serve the Lord; from that point on Butter worked on being a servant of God. He shared is love and knowledge from The Bible to anyone that would listen and some that wouldn't. Some of us think the Lord will put him right up front at the Pearly Gates cause if there was ever someone that knows to greet a new soul it was Butter! There are so many stories we could tell you about this colorful man, but we don't have time to write that novel today and he was better qualified at that anyway. So, whether you knew him as LeRoy, Pete, Dad, Daddy, Papa, Butterscotch, Grandpa, The Butterman or just Butter he was a man larger than life it's self that taught many how to live life to its best. LeRoy was preceded by his father and mother and his son Ken. Memorial donations can be sent to The Garden Youth Ministries at the address where the service will be or http://thegardentricities. com/give The service will take place Sunday May 19th, at 6 p.m. at The Garden, 6811 W Okanogan Place, Kennewick WA 99336.

