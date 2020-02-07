Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Les Seaton. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

LESLIE SEATON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Les Seaton was reunited with family and friends in heaven on February 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Les was born in Yakima, Washington July 5, 1950. Les is survived by his wife Sherry and sons; Lance and grandson Lucian of Portland, Oregon; Aaron and wife Sarah and granddaughter Ollie, and grandson Steel of Homer, Alaska and Timothy and granddaughter Sylvia of Kodiak, Alaska. After graduating in 1968 from Riverview High School, he served four years in the Air Force. Les fulfilled a childhood dream of moving to Kodiak, Alaska to join his brother Dan and his family in 1973. He was employed as a longshoreman and retired as a crane operator. For 46 years, Les was happiest when he was hunting, trapping or fishing. He loved living an outdoor lifestyle. Les was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Kodiak. He will be remembered for his story telling ability and his kind and generous nature. Viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with funeral service at 12:00 PM at Muellers Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Heights Cemetery on Olympia and 10th Avenue in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

LESLIE SEATON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Les Seaton was reunited with family and friends in heaven on February 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Les was born in Yakima, Washington July 5, 1950. Les is survived by his wife Sherry and sons; Lance and grandson Lucian of Portland, Oregon; Aaron and wife Sarah and granddaughter Ollie, and grandson Steel of Homer, Alaska and Timothy and granddaughter Sylvia of Kodiak, Alaska. After graduating in 1968 from Riverview High School, he served four years in the Air Force. Les fulfilled a childhood dream of moving to Kodiak, Alaska to join his brother Dan and his family in 1973. He was employed as a longshoreman and retired as a crane operator. For 46 years, Les was happiest when he was hunting, trapping or fishing. He loved living an outdoor lifestyle. Les was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Kodiak. He will be remembered for his story telling ability and his kind and generous nature. Viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with funeral service at 12:00 PM at Muellers Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Heights Cemetery on Olympia and 10th Avenue in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close