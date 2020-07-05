Lester Kienel

LESTER M. KIENEL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lester Monroe Kienel went to be with our Lord on: June 28, 2020 at age 83. Lester was born to Arthur and Grace Kienel in Ventura, California on September 9, 1936. He lived and went to school in Ketchikan, Alaska. He served in the National Guard of Alaska and was honorably discharged September 28, 1955. He then joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged September 25, 1961. Lester was married to his first wife, Jean and had four children; Debbie, Cathy, Cynthia and Lester Jr. With his second wife, Marie, they moved to the Tri-Cities in 1974 where he was employed as a machinist with then Westinghouse. He worked in the Hanford area until he retired from the company now known as Areva in 1995. He is survived by his wife; Marie, daughters; Cathy Vaughan and Debbie Compton as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lester remains will be buried at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
