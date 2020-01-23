Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEWIS EDWIN SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEWIS EDWIN SMITH Lewis Edwin Smith the son of Fay George Smith and Amy Jewel Anderson passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., at the Richland Bookdale assisted living facility. He was 95 years old. He was born March, 31, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri, where he went to school and became an adult. He married Stella June Bartram, November 28, 1942. That same year he enrolled in the United States Maritime Service and went to Gallup Island, Boston, to train to become a ship's radio operator. Afterwards, he moved to Vanport City, Oregon, a suburb of Portland, and signed on to serve aboard the newly built tanker ship, Corvallis, on which he served till the end of the war. His ship brought airplane fuel to many ports around the world including Murmansk, Russia, and Okinawa, Japan. He had three children by his first marriage: Dick, Mick, and Ed. He divorced Stella Bartram in 1946 and on February 24, 1947, married Florence Ethel Rodkey, daughter of David Fred Rodkey and Ethel May James of Pasco, Washington. He had one child, Ron, by this marriage. When the war ended he took a job as electronic technician with the government's newly formed Foreign Broadcasting Information Service, or FBIS, which later became a branch of the CIA. In 1954 he took his family to Okinawa, then Sapporo and Chitose, Japan. He received formal training in electronics while there and was certified electronic engineer by the FBIS. He built much of the radio equipment for the Chitose station and was very proud of that. When he returned from Japan he resigned his job with the FBIS and worked briefly with Collins Radio in Southern California before hiring on with the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA. He received formal training in avionics at the FAA academy in Oklahoma City. He and his family went to the Phillipines for several years where he supervised the FAA facility there. He was responsible for maintaining the electronic equipment in the government aircraft that monitored the country's airport facilities. He also inspected aircraft maintanance facilities and investigated air crashes. He retired from the government in 1979. Around 1995 he moved with Florence to Pasco, Washington, Florence's childhood home. After Florence died, in 2003, he married Joreta Irene Baker of Pasco in March, 2006. Irene passed away in 2016. Lewis loved carpentry and wood working. He built two homes: the first in Independence, Missouri, in 1948; and one in Vista, California, in 1980. He also built a boat which he sometimes took to Catalina Island, California. He had a full and interesting life and because of him our lives were greatly enriched. He was cremated and buried with Florence at Desert Lawn Cemetery, Kennewick. He wanted no funeral; so according to his wishes there will be no services. He is survived by two sons: Richard Smith and Ed Smith of the tri-cities; and three step children: Barbara Clark, Harold Roan, and Dan Roan. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His two sons Michael Smith, of Pasco, Washington, and Ron Smith, of Vista, California, preceded him in death.

