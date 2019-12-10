LILA DERRICK

Service Information
Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.
915 By-Pass Highway
Richland, WA
99352
(509)-943-1114
Obituary
LILA DERRICK Einan's at Sunset Lila Derrick, a long-time resident of Richland, passed away on December 5, 2019. She leaves behind a sister, Arline Craven; son, Sterling Derrick and wife Diane; grandson, Evan Derrick and wife Irina; grandson, Aaron Derrick; granddaughter, Annie White and husband Brady; granddaughter, Jessie Turnery and husband Drew Winter; two great-grandchildren: Zachary White and Ezri Derrick. Lila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, brother, daughter, grandson and a grand- daughter. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset Chapel. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
