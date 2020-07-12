Lila Lloyd

LILA DOZER LLOYD Lila Dozer Lloyd was born on 11-11-31 in Baltic South Dakota to Iver and Ida Oyen. She passed away on Tuesday, July 7 th in Richland, Washington, where she had lived since September of 1951. Lila baptized in infancy with the Baltic Lutheran Church. Her school years were all spent at Baltic ublic School from where she graduated in June of 1949. Within a month, she took on her first full-time job in nearby Colman, South Dakota, where the REA employed her. Two years later, she had the opportunity to move west with her older brother, Earl Bennett, and his family. She secured a position with General Electric in Richland, WA. It was here that she met her husband-to-be Bill Dozer. Bill and Lila were married at Richland Lutheran Church on February 13th, 1953. Their twin sons, David and Daniel, were born in 1955, followed by the birth of their daughter, Marilyn, in 1959. Their family grew in 1970, when they adopted Darleen and Sam. Family, Camping, Quilting, and Gardening were of high interest to Lila. Lila returned to the workforce in the mid -'70s and was employed by the City of Richland for two and a half years, then moving into the position of Church secretary at Richland Lutheran Church. Upon retiring, she has enjoyed spending Wednesday mornings with the Richland Lutheran Church Quilting Group until her death. Lila was a charter member of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Guild serving in numerous volunteer roles. Lils was preceded in death by her husband Bill Dozer in 1999. In April of 2002, she married Robert Lloyd, who died on Christmas day of that year. Survivors include her children, Dave (Mary Ann) of Sisters, Oregon; Dan (Lynne) of Palm Springs, California; Marilyn Chaney, (Todd) of Granada Hills, California; DarleenKinder (Ken) of Richland, Washington; Sam Dozer (Cristi) of Las Vegas, Nevada; step-daughter Judy Ligon (Grover) of Tuscon, Arizona, and numerous grandchildren, great grand- children and nieces & nephews. Because of the risk of COVID, her children have decided on a private service for her children only. Our regrets, but Lila passed away from complications from COVID, and they know her wishes would be to keep everyone safe. Per Lila's wishes contributions may be given to: RLC Foundation 901 Van Giesen Mary Ann Dozer Richland, WA 99354 Or Tri-Cities Chaplaincy /Hospice 1480 Fowler Street Richland, WA 99352 Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.



