LILBURNE DALE TUTTLE Lilburne Dale Tuttle, 75, died at her home June 24, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 27,1943 in Dallas, TX to Robert Cleveland and Lilburne (Wilson) Walker. Dale graduated from high school in Dallas and briefly attended The University of North Texas. She then attended and graduated from secretarial school. After working as a secretary for several years, she and her roommate set off for adventure in California. This was where she met the love of her life, John David Tuttle, Jr. They were married November 29,1969, and celebrated 49 years of marriage last year. Dale spent her last years of employment before retiring working as a paraprofessional with special needs children, which she loved. Impressively, she taught herself braille to assist two blind students. Dale loved the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, camping, traveling, good food, and The Rocky Mountains. Surviving in addition to her husband, John D. Tuttle Jr., is her daughter Cynthia Tuttle Rice of Milledgeville GA; Stepdaughters Deborah Tuttle Hedeus (Bruce) of San Mateo, CA; Kathleen Tuttle Spight (Lindsey) of Citrus Heights, CA; Patricia Tuttle of San Francisco, CA; Stepson John Tuttle III of Citrus Heights, CA; Granddaughters Julia Rice of Marietta, GA; Hannah Rice of Columbus, GA; Emma Rice of Milledgeville, GA; Grandsons Raymond Franklin and James Spight of Citrus Heights, CA; Great Grandson Finn Franklin of Citrus Heights, CA; Sister Sharon Walker Baggs (John) of Las Vegas, NV; Brother Cleveland Walker Jr.(Beverly) of Van Alstyne, TX; Sister-in-law Cynthia Tuttle of Honolulu, HI; Sister-in-law Lavonne Domozlicky (Gary) of Arnold, CA; Nephew John Baggs Jr.; Nieces Maria Park, Amy Baggs Whitt, Meg Baggs Wagner, Katye Walker, and Jenna Walker Hughes. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish, 520 S Garfield St., Kennewick, WA 99336 at 4:00p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Reception to follow at her home in Richland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Autism Society of America through their website, or with form by mail to: Autism Society of America 4340 East-West Hwy, Bethesda, MD 20814.

