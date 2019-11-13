Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA CAROL ROMINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA CAROL ROMINE Linda Carol Romine passed away peacefully at age 71 on October 31, 2019 in Pasco, WA. Linda grew up in Kennewick, WA where she graduated from Kennewick High School. Linda is preceded in death by her husband A. Ray Romine, parents Paul and Ethel Ehrhardt and brothers Ralph Phipps and Kenneth Phipps and sister Mildred (Phipps) Van Pelt. She is survived by brother's Gerald and John Ehrhardt and sister Marjory Ehrhardt. Linda enjoyed her work with the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Kennewick, WA promoting through the ranks from records clerk to administrative captain (retired 2003). Linda was respected at the sheriff's office where she made many lasting friendships. On September 28, 1986 Linda married her soulmate Ray Romine; each bringing a son and daughter. Linda's family has always been the most important thing to her, and family gatherings were filled with laughter and love. Everyone was welcomed and treated as if they had been a part of the family forever. Linda's son James Asbell and daughter Paula L. Bernier-Kelley along with stepson David Romine (Debbie) and stepdaughter Bobbi Romine were loved and respected by Linda. There are nine grand-children Mike (Maggie) Johnston, Alec (Cynthia) Romine, Nathan (Sara Jarmin) Bernier, Ashley (Stephen Wilkinson) Boyer, Corbin Kelley, Olivia Kelly, Mason Asbell, Hailey Boyer, Kaylee Asbell and seven great-grandchildren Andrew Johnston, Hunter Romine, Allen (AJ) Romine, Lennon Romine, Kaleb Bernier, Lucas Bernier and Eloise Romine along with many nieces, nephews and their children will miss Linda. Krysten Leyendekker and Chris (Julie) Coyle have a special place in Linda's heart and will never be forgotten for everything they have done to bring joy and happiness to her life. There will be a memorial service held at the Finley First Baptist Church, 222909 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy or .

Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.