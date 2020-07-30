1/1
Linda Dick
LINDA L. DICK Linda Lee Dick, 73, of Pasco, WA passed away on July 21, 2020 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, WA. She was born on March 12, 1947 in Chewelah, WA to Betty Anderson and William Brotherton. She was a cook for Benton Franklin Head start. She lived in the Tri-cities all her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo, spending time with friends, and going to the casino. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Cedeno, son Shane Baker, adopted daughters Mary Vega and Dianne Moten. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Anderson.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
