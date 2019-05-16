LINDA J. NELSON Our Beloved Linda Jo (LJ) Nelson died unexpectedly on May 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Linda was born on April 21, 1955: served honorably in the United States Army and continued to receive her Bachelors of Business Studies at the University of Texas. She went on to a long career in upper management for non-profit services. Her passion was always for those underserved, particularly children. Known for her keen sense of humor, she also was an avid sports fan, enjoying Tri City Americans, Fever football and the Seahawks. Her favorite, however, was any game in which one of her grandchildren was playing. Known by many names throughout her life, the one she cherished most was "Nana". She is survived by her brother and sister Gary Gustin and Cheryl Anderson, her partner of 21 years Karen Wright, daughter Angela Martin, son Mathew Wright, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren along with 6 nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and loving friends. Linda was predeceased by her parents Wayne and Ila Huss, her brothers Wayne Huss Jr, Craig Huss and Kevin Gustin. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on May 26, 2019 between 1-3 pm at the home of Rochelle and William Brundson, 190 McIntosh Ct Richland,WA 99352
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 16, 2019