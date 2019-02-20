Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA JENSEN. View Sign

LINDA JENSEN Einan's at Sunset Linda Jensen, 75, was born January 25, 1944 in Salt Lake City, UT. Her parents were Jean Louise Pratt Jensen and June Larsen Jensen. She passed away at Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pasco, WA on February 10, 2019 under the care of Hospice. Linda was the second of six children and the first of five girls. She grew up in Richland, WA and graduated from Col Hi (Richland High School) in 1962. Linda loved rock and roll and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley. She probably had every album he ever recorded. For a birthday gift, two of her sisters took her to Graceland in Memphis, TN. Although she never had piano lessons, she was a natural and played very well. At school she excelled in spelling, grammar and shorthand. Linda liked to play badminton and softball in her youth. In 1991 Linda was able to buy a mobile home in Richland. She loved her home and it brought her so much happiness. It meant a lot to her to live independently. She loved watching women's softball and also watching baseball from Little League to Major League. She was a devoted Seattle Mariners' fan and watched them faithfully through September 2018. Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dennis. She is survived by her sisters Leslie Jensen, Arlene Jensen and Merle (Paul) Prevo all of Richland, WA and her sister Susan (Steve) Roberts of Sammamish, WA. Linda was a housekeeper and a custodian, but her favorite job was as an usher at the Uptown Theater in Richland. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Einan's at Sunset Gardens in Richland.

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

