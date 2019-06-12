Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA RHEA PICKETT BAILIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA RHEA PICKETT BAILIE Linda Rhea Pickett Bailie died in her sleep on June 8th, 2019. Linda, also known as Nana to many, cared for nothing more in this world than her children and animals. As an animal lover, Linda had more cats, dogs, cattle, sheep, horses, and even pigs, than her family can count to remember. Her children, her pride and joy, filled her life with overwhelming love. While she liked most animals more than people, her closest family members were her community. She is survived by her parents Joe & Elsie Pickett, her husband Thomas Bailie, daughters Tomalin Bailie and Tamsyn Bailie and her son Zack Bailie. Her grandchildren Brittanie Bailie Green, Jacob Schutz, Mischelle Schutz, Lane Ford, Shelby Halverson, Oliver Bailie Wallace and Max Bailie Wallace, along with her great-grandchildren Bridgette Green, and Eliza Green. Also, her Airedale dogs, Bodhi & Rowdy. None though held her heart like her baby, Madison Bailie. Her sister-in-law and best friend Mary Pink Reeve and her children Michael Pink, Jason Pink, and Kary Pink Mathews were major parts of her life along with much of the Bailie family. She is preceded in death by her daughter Meggin and all her animals who have been patiently waiting at the Rainbow Bridge. She will also rejoice to see her grandparents and her in-laws on her husbands' side. Linda requested, demanded, that there be no funeral or memorial. She will be cremated, per her wishes, and set next to her daughter Meggin. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate to an animal welfare . Her favorite charities included the ASPCA, the World Wildlife Foundation and her daughter Tomalin works for the Benton-Franklin Humane Society. "When she shall die, take her and cut her out in little stars, and she will make the face of heaven so fine. That all the world will be in love with night and pay no attention to the garish sun" William Shakespeare

