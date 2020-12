Linda Susan LamberdNovember 1, 1949 - November 25, 2020Richland, Washington - Linda Susan (Harvey) Lamberd (1949-2020)Linda Susan (Harvey) Lamberd is famously known to everyone for herinfectious laugh, a love of sunflowers and an ear-to-ear smile. This amazingwoman was born in West Covina, CA to Susan Ann and Floyd HaroldHarvey on November 1, 1949. Her family is deeply saddened by her passingon Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Kennewick, Washington.Linda was raised in California and made her trek to Kennewick, WA in1964. She attended Kennewick High School and was a member of the classof 1967. On February 5, 1977, she married her true love, Darryl Lamberd atKennewick First United Methodist Church. Over the years she worked atPasco Meat Packers, Columbia Heating, and Kennewick First UnitedMethodist Church and was co-owner of The Daisey Patch and The VictorianRosette, but no occupation meant more to her than being a house wife and amother of her two boys. Because of her deep devotion to her family and herlove of children, she became actively involved with Sunday school, theChurch youth group and Boy Scout troop #179.Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Ann Harvey, her fatherFloyd Harold Harvey, her step-mother, Nita Harvey, her Father-In-Law PaulLamberd and several aunts and uncles.She is survived by her husband of 43 wonderful years, Darryl Lamberd ofKennewick, WA, sons Shawn (June) Lamberd of Spokane, WA and Adam(Lacey) Lamberd of Richland, WA, her brothers Geoff (Penny) Harvey ofKennewick, WA and Ben (Sara) Harvey of Bellingham, WA, hergrandchildren Roxana (Deandre) Brown, Katie (Daryl) DeFord, SkylerLamberd, Parker Lamberd, Addyson Lamberd and Ayden Lamberd, her great-Granddaughter Reanna Brown, her Mother-In-Law Fern Lamberd andseveral cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers please make donations, in her honor, to Kennewick FirstUnited Methodist Church. The family would like to extend our sincerethanks to the doctors and nursing staff of Kadlec Hospital.The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com