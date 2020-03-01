Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Williams. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

LINDA FAY WILLIAMS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Linda Fay Williams passed away peacefully at home February 21, 2020 Linda was born May 28, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington, to Fay and Jack Spady. She spent her early years in Vancouver, before the family permanently settled in Kennewick, Washington. She would go on to finish school at Kennewick High and live the rest of her life here. Linda married her lifelong love, and best friend, Channey Williams in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on August 9, 1958. Their life together was spent supporting Channey's business, S&W Hay, before she began working for the Kennewick School District. She started with driving buses, and eventually ran the dispatch center for the district. She was preceded in death by Channey and her son Jack. Linda's life revolved around the joy of family, always cooking a big meal (in a very small kitchen) and specializing in birthday cakes. Celebrations for these events might extend for multiple days! Her liver pate is legendary far and wide. Storytelling and sitting around reminiscing while sharing a laugh was the greatest gift you could give her, combine that with a heartfelt card, and the day was complete. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Dickson, son, Eugene (Jill) Williams of Kennewick, four grandchildren, Austin & Paige Williams, and Eric & Liesel Jenkins. She is also survived by sisters Diane Spady Shinker and Kim Spady Adams, all of Kennewick. Graveside services are scheduled at Riverside Heights Cemetery, Tuesday, March 3 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to in her memory. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

