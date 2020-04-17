LINDOLFO PUENTE Lindolfo Puente was born on 11-28-29 went to be with his Lord and savior Easter Sunday 2020 retired from the Kennewick School district. Our Father loved fishing in the Columbia River, Pool Tournaments and Dancing. He was preceded in death by his daughter Martha M Correa and is survived by his wife of 65 years Elvira Puente one son, five daughters and a host of grandchildren Private Service to be held at Muellers Funeral Home 1401 South Union, Kenne- wick, Washington Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 17, 2020