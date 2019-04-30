Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LISA (CARSON) ALEXANDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LISA (CARSON) ALEXANDER Lisa June (Carson) Alexander, 45, of Swoyersville, PA and former long time resident of Richland, WA, passed away on April 23, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Lisa was born on August 5th, 1973 in Republic, WA. She was raised in Richland, WA where she attended Badger Mountain Elementary School and Richland High School. Lisa had many friends and fond memories of those years. She is survived by her former husband and best friend Art Stewart, of Swoyersville, PA., son Devin, mother Melissa Connor of Mt. Dora FL, step father Eugene DiVincenzo of Pasco, WA, and an uncle, Robert Connor of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother James G. Dodson of Richland, WA. Lisa was a loving mother, devoting all her time to raising her son Devin, her greatest joy. She enjoyed traveling, loved her friends, had a great sense of humor, a kind heart, and always had a hug for anyone who needed one. In accordance with her wishes a private family celebration of her life will be held in Mt. Dora, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to researchautism.org in her name. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 30, 2019

