LISA LEA RONNBERG December 30, 1954 August 21, 2019 Lisa Lea Ronnberg, treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on August 21st, in Kennewick, Washington, surrounded by those she loved. Lisa and her husband, JD, met and married as employees at GTE in Kenne-wick, and raised their children there. They moved to Dayton, Washington twelve years ago where Lisa was the director for the Chamber of Commerce. In 2011 she became the Business Director for Columbia County, a career she loved. Lisa was a master baker, who loved sharing her delicious creations, an excellent seamstress, and an extraordinary party planner, but her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, JD, sons Myron (Whitney) and Andy (Sarah), and her beloved granddaughter, Jasmine, as well as her mother, Dixie McDaniel and her sisters and brother. She was preceded in death by her father, Shannon McDaniel. JD's request is that you remember Lisa, whom he always called "Sweetie", today by "giving your sweetie an extra hug!" She was adored, and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life & BBQ will be held from 12-3:00pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1008 S. Roosevelt, Kennewick, Washington.

