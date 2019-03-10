LISA M. NELSON Einan's at Sunset Lisa Marie Nelson, 46 of Richland, WA, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. Lisa was born April 26, 1972 in Moses Lake, WA to Bert and Karen Nelson of West Richland, WA. Lisa is survived by her two sons, Jordin Nelson Dague and Dakota Nelson; her mother, Karen Nelson; one sister, Brenda Nelson and fianc‚, Gerald (Jerry) Silva. She is preceded in death by her father, Bert Nelson; grandparents and various Aunts and Uncles. Lisa's kind and loving ways will be forever missed and our hearts will be forever broken. You were a loving daughter, sister and mother. WE LOVE YOU. A Memorial Service will be decided by the family at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 10, 2019