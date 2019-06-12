In loving memory LLOYD LEE LIVERMORE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lloyd was born in Pasco, Washington to Walter and Elise (Desgranges) on May 21, 1928; he was the 11th child. He graduated Pasco High and attended Yakima Jr. College and Eastern State. He was co-owner of several NAPA Auto Parts stores. He is survived by wife, Shirley Livermore; Daughters, Kathie Jorgensen (John), Linda Delannoy (Bob), Step children, Steve Allbright (Gail), Mark Allbright (Meg) and Marsha Allbright; Sister, Dorothea Reed Brother-in-Law, Gene McKenney (Mary Ellen) and Merle Morehouse along with 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, and many Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Chaplaincy Hospice House, 1480 Fowler, Richland 99352. A Memorial Service will be held at the West Highlands United Methodist Church at 17 South Union, Kennewick on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1pm; reception following. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com. Lloyd was born in Pasco, Washington to Walter and Elise (Desgranges) on May 21, 1928; he was the 11th child. He graduated Pasco High and attended Yakima Jr. College and Eastern State. He was co-owner of several NAPA Auto Parts stores. He is survived by wife, Shirley Livermore; Daughters, Kathie Jorgensen (John), Linda Delannoy (Bob), Step children, Steve Allbright (Gail), Mark Allbright (Meg) and Marsha Allbright; Sister, Dorothea Reed Brother-in-Law, Gene McKenney (Mary Ellen) and Merle Morehouse along with 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, and many Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Chaplaincy Hospice House, 1480 Fowler, Richland 99352. A Memorial Service will be held at the West Highlands United Methodist Church at 17 South Union, Kennewick on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1pm; reception following. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 12, 2019