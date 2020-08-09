LOIS JENKINS BIRD On Saturday August 1, 2020, Lois Jenkins Bird passed away at the age of 84. Lois precedes her loving husband, of 65 years, Duane C Bird. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, on November 12, 1954. Together they had eight children, one preceded her in death. Sonja (Paul) Hansen, Kelly (Marlene) Bird, Scott (Jody) Bird, Stacey (David) Bertoch, Monica (Jon) Thiessen, Kevin Bird (deceased) Marshall (Susannah) Bird, Bryan (Sheri) Bird. Lois had a large posterity, 25 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. Lois was born on January 3, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Luella Barrett Jenkins and Charles Jenkins. Lois lived a wonderful, happy, full life. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. LYTM



