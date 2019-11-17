Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS ELLEN (NELSON) THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOIS ELLEN (NELSON) THOMPSON Nov. 27, 1927 - Oct. 30, 2019 Born in Enterprise Or. to John and Elmo Nelson. She graduated from Enterprise H.S. in 1945. Lois moved to the Tri-Cities in 1952 where she worked in the food service industry for several years. She relocated to Tono-pah, Nev. in 1981 there she worked on the Neveda Test Site for Reynolds Electric where she met the love of her life and best friend Jack. She retired in 1989 and shortly after moved back to the Tri-Cities. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Vicki, sisiter Barbara and brother Bob. She is survivied by husband Jack, daughters Sharon (Bill), Leslie and Tracy, sons Bill (Debbie) and Lary (Chris), 11 grand- children, 16 great grand- children and 2 great great grandchildren. Lois loved to travel. Her sense of humor was second to none. Her love for her family was foremost. She will be greatly missed by those whose hearts she touched.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 17, 2019

