LOIS GRAYBEAL Lois Maxine Graybeal, 89, of Richland, Washington, passed away May 9, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes after a long battle with dementia. She was born to the late Perry and June Delay, February 4, 1931, in Wakita, Oklahoma. Lois was the first girl of a family of five children. She joins her brothers and sister who have since passed on. During the hectic years of WWII her family made several moves while her stepfather and oldest brother were serving in the armed forces. At age 16, Lois moved with her family to Merna, Nebraska, where her family opened an automobile repair shop. Lois graduated as Valadictorian from Merna High School in 1950. She married Alon Gordon Graybeal, May 21, 1950. They moved to Alon's parent's farm where they lived for five years before relocating to Richland. Lois is survived by her husband, Alon, and three children: Terry Graybeal, of Sandpoint, Idaho; Pam Brouns, of Richland; and Greg Graybeal, of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by eight grand-children and eight great- grandchildren. Lois was a dedicated and accomplished homemaker. Her life revolved around her family and children. She was a master gardener whose yard was second to none in the neighborhood. She was a member of Westside United Prodestant Church where she taught Sunday school for a number of years. She loved quilting, camping and taking long walks with her children and grandchildren. Not one to sit still, she loved to work. A trait she passed on to all of her children. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small grave-side ceremony was completed May 12, 2020 at Einan's at Sunset Gardens. The family insist people make donations in support of Alzheimer's and Dementia Research, in lieu of sending flowers.



