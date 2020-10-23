Lois Johnson

October 18, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Lois Johnson, age 82, passed away at home in Pasco on October 18, 2020. She was born to Otto and Verna Ahntholz in Elk Creek, Nebraska and grew up on the family farm.

Lois married her high school sweetheart Keith Johnson. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at their cabin on Coates Creek in the Blue Mountains of Eastern Washington in 2018. After completing professional degrees in Nebraska, Lois and Keith moved to Idaho and then to Washington. They raised three children – Lynn (wife Susan Olerud Johnson), Layne (husband Chris Hogan), and Lori (husband Alan Scott), and were blessed with five grandchildren – Jenika Johnson Florence (husband Dan), Ellie Johnson Rubenfeld (husband Shawn), Jakob Scott (wife Lindsay), Drew Scott (wife Rachel), and Cole Scott (wife Kelsie). Their first great-grandchild, Olerud Florence, was born earlier this year, and their second great-grandchild is due to Jakob and Lindsay in December. Son Layne passed in 2010 due to brain cancer.

Lois was a registered nurse completing her training at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She completed her BS at Central Washington University and obtained her Community Health Certification in 1990. Her professional career included work in hospital, doctor's office and home health care settings.

Lois enjoyed music playing piano, singing in the church choir, and playing saxophone in community band with Keith. She and Keith always had a garden and canned every year. Lois enjoyed many years in the bleachers of horse arenas cheering on and supporting daughter Lori and Keith as they showed Quarter Horses. Lois was also passionate fan of Othello baseball, basketball and football as well as the Adams County Fair, cheering for her grandsons, teammates and friends.

Keith and Lois purchase land in the Blue Mountains near the Wolf Fork, south of Dayton, Washington in 1974. With the help of family and friends they disassembled an old barn and rebuilt it as a cabin. The cabin on Coates Creek is the family touchpoint. Her ashes will be spread there with son, Layne.

Lois was a strong, loving, independent, supportive and sometimes feisty woman who blessed those around her with her undeniable spirit. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.





