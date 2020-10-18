1/1
Lois Lorine Akins
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Lorine Akins
November 16, 1938 - October 3, 2020
Mesa, Washington - Lois Lorine Akins, 81, of Mesa, passed away at home, on October 3, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Bonners Ferry, ID, to David Walker and Margaret Baker. She married Charles P. Akins on December 9, 1981. She was a homemaker and lived in Tri-cities for 30 years. Some of her hobbies and interests included fishing, hunting, Mr. Akins, animals, working and maintaining their home. She is survived by her husband, Charles P. Akins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Center:
9353 W. Clearwater Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
509-737-9717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved