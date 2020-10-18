Lois Lorine Akins

November 16, 1938 - October 3, 2020

Mesa, Washington - Lois Lorine Akins, 81, of Mesa, passed away at home, on October 3, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Bonners Ferry, ID, to David Walker and Margaret Baker. She married Charles P. Akins on December 9, 1981. She was a homemaker and lived in Tri-cities for 30 years. Some of her hobbies and interests included fishing, hunting, Mr. Akins, animals, working and maintaining their home. She is survived by her husband, Charles P. Akins.





