LOLA MARIE (LIVENGOOD) BERGLIN Lola Berglin, age 87, of Burbank, WA, died May 3, 2020. Lola was born with an identical twin, Lela, in Walla Walla, WA, on November 22, 1932, to parents George Bernard Livengood and May Phyllis (Hamon) Livengood. She and her twin were in the middle of six sisters who remained close through their lives. Lola graduated from Walla Walla High school in 1950, attended Whitman college for a year, and then moved to Richland, WA. She worked at Hanford with her twin sister. At thirteen, Lola professed her desire to serve God. Her service to God followed the New Testament Bible with Jesus as the head of the church, the church in the home, and guided by homeless ministers dedicated to God's work. Her faith in God guided her throughout her life and provided her with many lifelong friends and spiritual support. Lola met her future husband, Stanley Wayne Berglin of Grand Coulee, WA, at the wedding of her sister Bernie to Stan's brother Dave in 1953. They were married on September 11, 1954 in Walla Walla, WA, while going to school at Washington State College in Pullman, WA. Lola stopped school and worked at the college to support Stan while he completed his mechanical engineering degree in 1955. After Stan's graduation he took a job at Westinghouse. They moved first to Pittsburg, PA, and finally settled in Baltimore, MD, where they both worked for Westinghouse. Lola working in the graphics design department. Starting in 1958, son Eric was born followed by a daughter Sonya (Sonee) in 1961. During this time, Lola dedicated her time to raising her children in the home they built in Ellicott City, MD. Having a desire to be closer to family, a job transfer in 1966 brought the family to Thousand Oaks, CA. They built a home on a canyon on the outskirts of town. During this period Lola finished her AA degree at nearby Moorpark College. In 1970, a job transfer to Kennewick, WA, completed Lola and Stan's journey back to their home state where they built a home and raised their kids through college. In 1974, Lola's life changed when Stan was struck down with health issues that eventually resulted in kidney dialysis, then a kidney transplant (from brother Dave), and, finally, partial loss of both legs due to circulation problems from many operations. During this time, Lola was dedicated to helping her husband through sickness and debilitation with love beyond measure. She stepped up to raise her children and provided additional support as a rural postal carrier. She also passed tests, and qualified as a real estate agent and stockbroker. She was a strong and loving mother and wife during these hard times of sickness. In 1991, Lola and Stan moved to Burbank Heights, WA, where in 1993, they built a house to spend their years of retirement. They only spent 6 months together in their new house before Stan died on July 8, 1995. After 41 years of marriage, Lola lost the love of her life and best friend. Lola continued to live in that house that held precious memories of Stan. With her love of gardening, she made the place into a beautiful welcoming home for many, like a flowering park in the desert. Lola loved her family and the many friends she made over the years. She loved to have an open home and entertained many around her beautifully decorated table, house, and surrounding garden. When Stan died, a part of her died and she missed him until her death. She loved her kids and grandkids. She loved her sisters and her brothers-in-law that were like the brothers she never had. She loved all her family including those by marriage, her nephews and nieces, and all their children. She had a special bond with her identical twin Lela. Lola is survived by her sisters Genevieve Nichols of Sublimity, OR, Bernadine (Bernie) Berglin of Walla Walla, WA, and Sandi Scholl of Edmonds, WA; by her brothers-in-law Victor Green, Harold Nichols, George (Van) Van Nortwick, and Don Scholl. She is also survived by her children who lived by her in Burbank, WA, Eric James Berglin family (wife Andrea, sons Gabriel and Luke) and Sonya "Sonee" Michelle Reilly family (son Nickolas "Nick" and his wife Andreea, and daughter Shannon "Shani"). Lola is preceded in death by husband Stan, parents George and May (Hamon) Livengood, oldest sister Shirley Green, and twin Lela Van Nortwick. She is also preceded in death by Stan's parents Elmer & Gudren (Loftus) Berglin and his siblings Milton Berglin, Dennis Berglin, Dave Berglin, Jim (James) Berglin, Genevieve Miller, (Stan), Irene Canaan, and Darlene Berglin. At this time, the opportunity to be together at a memorial is restricted due to COVID-19. Thoughts and memories to the family can be sent to the website ( bit.ly/lolaberglin ).



