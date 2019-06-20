LOLA IRENE BERG April 30, 1933- June 14, 2019 Our beloved Mother of 86 went to be with her husband, Monte on June 14, 2019. She passed peacefully with her daughter Lorna by her side. Lola was born in Grandview, WA April 30, 1933. She was generous to a fault, loving, intelligent, funny, strong willed and feisty. She loved being a full time mom to Ken and Lorna. She loved traveling and the family's many camping trips brought her great joy. The acre of land they lived on was beautiful with every flower and plant imaginable. She was a Cub Scout leader, 4H leader and community volunteer (helped build West Richland library & Flat Top Park). In recent years she enjoyed sitting at her kitchen table looking out at the crazy squirrels running around the yard and watching the neighborhood kids play. She is survived by her son Ken (Tami), daughter Lorna (Roger), grandchildren Andrea, Nick, Gage, Connor, Lori & Matt and great-grandchildren Ariyah and Hudson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the or Chaplaincy Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life will be held for Lola July 6, 2019 from 3-5 at Lorna and Roger's home.

