LORA MERROW Lora Merrow of 70's year of age, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in the presence of her children and a close family friend. She is survived by her sons Shawn Merrow, Kenneth Merrow and her Aunt Billie Ligon of Upland Ca. She also had many cousins, that she deeply loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, plus aunts and uncles that she is now returned to in Heaven. She had several jobs over the years, many working in restaurants but there are three she valued the most. She was a page at the Pasco branch of the Mid-Columbia Library District. As a reading tutor, she was able to share her love of reading with her students. She was also a long time Sunday School teacher at the Word of Faith church in Kennewick, WA. She had a deep fondness for children and pride in watching them grow. This included her younger cousins that she used to babysit and play games with. Her interests included playing games with friends and family. A deep love of history that she passed on to her sons. Her love of reading was a constant presence in her life, with her always working on several books at once. As she desired, she will be cremated with no services at a cemetery. There will be a public memorial service in a few months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries.

