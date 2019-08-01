Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOREN K. HENDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOREN K. HENDERSON Loren K. Henderson, 84, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Loren was born October 30, 1934 in Priest River, Idaho to Robert and Audrey where he grew up with his four brothers (Melvin, Alan, Wayne, and Orlin). He had three loves in his life June, Dawn, and Yesenia. Four children (Lorna, Bob, Diane, and Patrick) and two adopted children (Maryuri and Naori) came from those unions. Loren dearly loved his children and many grandchildren (both by blood and "adopted") that gave him so much enjoyment and happiness; he would have given anything to have had more time with each and every one of them. A celebration of life will be held at the Kennewick Elks, 2 p.m., August 2, 2019, where friends and family are invited to share as many memorable stories, both funny and touching, as we can remember.

