LORETTA ALLISON Prosser funeral Home Loretta Allison, age 86, of Prosser entered into rest on May 22, 2019 at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick. She was born on December 27, 1932 in Spencerville, Oklahoma to Fletcher Frankland and Corrine (Skidmore) Collins. The family moved to Harden, Montana where she attended grade school until the family moved to Prosser in 1945. Loretta met and married Billie Allison on August 20, 1955 in Prosser. Over the years, Loretta worked at Seneca and as a cook for the Prosser School District but most of all was a devoted caretaker of her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Whitstran Women's Club, Prosser Senior Center, where she volunteered and made many friends. She also belonged to a Quilt Club and enjoyed gardening. Her deepest love was for her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed the time she spent with them. Loretta is survived by her sons, Todd Allison (Christine) of Moses Lake and Brad Allison (Diane) of Bullhead City, AZ; grandchildren, Ian Allison (Krista) of Richland, Paul Allison (Paige) of Colville, Rashele VanDinter and Michael Tucker both of Kennewick and Nicole Ruiz (Angel) of Tacoma: and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Collins of Wittmann, AZ and sister, LaVerne Gregory of Surprise, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Allison on October 17, 1994; her brothers, Paul Collins, Phillip Collins, Jack Collins and Marcus Collins; and sisters, Freda Nickerson and Yvonne Hurd. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Prosser Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosser

