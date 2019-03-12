Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORETTA MARIE MCDANIEL. View Sign

LORETTA MARIE MCDANIEL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Loretta Marie McDaniel (80) of Kennewick, WA, went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Loretta was born to Wilfred "Johnny" Lyon and Margaret (Briggs) Lyon on December 21, 1938. She grew up in Elgin, Oregon where she met her one true love, Gale McDaniel, while sitting on her front porch one summer evening eating a giant bowl of ice cream. They married on July 28, 1956 and got started right away on their family. They were blessed with three children within three years, Larry, Peggy Sue and Kevin. Loretta was a wonderful loving mother and wife. She and Gale agreed on how they wanted to raise their children and never wavered in their commitment to each other and their family. Loretta was a child prodigy on the piano, truly gifted. By the time she was 12 years of age, she was taking lessons at Eastern Oregon College in LaGrande because she had surpassed the knowledge and skills of her piano teachers. Loretta could hear a song on the radio and play it on the piano exactly as it sounded on the radio. She loved music and loved sharing her musical talents with her family and friends. The most requested songs from her kids were the Flight of the Bumblebee and Bumblebee Boogie. They loved listening and watching her play, her fingers flying over the keys. Loretta was a member of the Cove School Board and served until her children graduated high school. She worked as a clerk at the Union County Courthouse in LaGrande, Oregon for many years until she decided to return to college and get her degree. She graduated magna cum laude from the Eastern Oregon University. She used her degree to help others and went to work for Jack Schut at the Union County Juvenile Department. She worked there until she and Gale moved to Kennewick, Washington in 1979. Never one to sit around, Loretta immediately found work in Kennewick which led to her final job before retirement, the Director of Trend College in Kennewick. She retired in the late 80's. Loretta was an excellent cook and she blessed her family with many memorable meals. It wasn't at all uncommon for an extra kid or two to show up at the dinner table over the years on any given night. It was a happy house and a happy table. She also made sure all of her children could cook and encouraged them by giving them free reign in the kitchen to create. Loretta had many hobbies. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew. She led the 4-H sewing club for many years in Cove. She also loved to knit and crochet and her family benefitted greatly from the many beautiful afghans she made. Loretta also loved to travel and loved to drive. When her children were young, she and her mom would pack them up and vacation every year at the Oregon coast. After they had grown and moved, she would travel and visit them frequently, especially after her grandkids, whom she adored, started arriving. She loved driving so much she drove completely by herself to the East Coast and back. She also traveled to Zambia, Australia and Hawaii. She loved to laugh and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and wonderful laugh that would light up a room and put a smile on everyone's face. Following Gale's retirement, Loretta and Gale traveled to and spent their winters in Arizona until Gale's health declined and they could no longer travel. Loretta missed their time and friends in Arizona and after losing Gale in 2009, she made the trip alone until she could no longer drive. Loretta loved the Lord and attended and became involved in her church wherever she lived. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Gale, her parents and her little brother Larry Lyon. She is survived by her son Larry McDaniel and grand-children Kjell (Karissa) and Kirsti McDaniel, daughter Peggy Sue Ridings, her husband Ron Ridings and granddaughter Nicole (Ridings) Shannon (Jon), and her son Kevin McDaniel, his wife Mary, and grandchildren Colin (Hannah), Carly, Alec (Cassie) and Conor (Emily). She is also survived by her great-granddaughters Makenzie and Aven and great-grandsons Angus, Owen, Glen, Elliott, Cooper, Oliver and Cormac, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, 1:00 pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick WA. A memorial service will be held at a later date, time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loretta's name to , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

