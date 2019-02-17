Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORI ANN JOHNSON. View Sign

LORI ANN JOHNSON Lori Ann Johnson age 57 of Richland, WA. passed away on February 7th, 2019, peacefully with her daughter Nikki Bastian and partner Tony Woodcock by her side. She was born March 19th, 1961 in Buffalo NY. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Lori lived for her granddaughter Teegan. She found joy in sharing photos and videos to all. Lori was a caring and thoughtful grandmother that would have done anything for Teegan. She loved laughing and creating memories with the people in her life. Lori enjoyed rooting for the Seahawks and the Mariners. She loved to cook and share with friends and relatives. Her deviled eggs were the best! She loved her 20-year career with Safeway. Lori also enjoyed her annual camping trip to Twin Lakes. In 1992 she married Kenneth Johnson and enjoyed a 14-year relationship before Kenneth passed away. In 2012 Tony entered her life and she was again able to find love and happiness. Tony was Lori's provider, protector, and Harley pilot. Lori was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Johnson, mother Gery Schielke father Edward Schielke. She is survived by Nikki Bastian daughter, Jeff Bastian son in law, Teegan Bastian beautiful granddaughter, Wayne Schielke brother, Jamie Schielke brother, Shari Lightheiser sister, Ron Lightheiser Brother in law, Rachel Hall Niece, Curtis Hall Nephew, Doug Schielke brother, and David Schielke brother. Lori's family will be holding a celebration of life at 2pm on Saturday, February 23rd at Two Bits & A Bite at 1424 Jadwin in Richland to honor and remember her. Lori will be cherished by her family and missed greatly, but never forgotten

