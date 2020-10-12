Lori Richardson

September 28, 1958 - September 5, 2020

Richland, Washington - Lori Jean (Blackburn) Richardson (61) passed away on September 5th, 2020, with her son and sister by her side, at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lori was born on September 28th, 1958, in the old Kadlec Hospital in Richland, Washington to Wayne and Betty Blackburn. She was the youngest of 2 children. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1977. After graduating, she married Dan Richardson, and they had 2 children, whom they raised in Richland. Lori loved playing softball, going camping, enjoying the boat races in her younger years, and later on, spending time with her three young grandchildren gave her much joy. Lori was loved, and will be remembered and missed by son Ryan (Patricia) Richardson, grandchildren Cody, Madison, and Mackenzie, daughter Rashelle Richardson, sister Debbie (Marc) Bierman and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. Lori was preceded in death by her mother Betty (Mosteller) Blackburn and her father Wayne Blackburn.

Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life may be planned for a later date, to be determined.





