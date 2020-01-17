Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORI SIMMONS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LORI SIMMONS Loretta Ruth Simmons was born on January 11th, 1947 in Shelton, Washington and died at 73 years old on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her earliest years were spent with her parents Ray and Phyllis Brown, her sister Sam Kirk and her brothers Chuck and John Conner. Dur-ing her first marriage she welcomed her first 2 sons, Kevin Flieger and Dana Flieger who passed away shortly after his birth. In 1967 she met her favorite person on earth: Bob Simmons. 1968 was a big year as she was married to Bob, baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and welcomed her first daughter. Together Lori and Bob had several children: Rob, Sheri, Jackie, Jason, Felecia, Lacey, and Rasheal. They spent almost 53 years together raising their family on their little farm in Finley and serving their God, Jehovah. Lori enjoyed anything to do with babies, whether it be human or animal. She loved little baby goats and lambs, and for many years raised sheep for her kids to take to the fair. Lori truly left a legacy to follow. She was endlessly welcoming, kind, loving, faithful, and one of the most generous people we have ever known. Her door was always open and she welcomed anyone who came through that door into her family. She treated all her children's friends like her own and became like a second mother to many of them. She was an expert at organizing groups of people and threw some killer parties. Her greatest loves in life were her God and her family. She always said that she wanted to be a good mom and a good grandma and we know we couldn't have asked for better. She loved her grandbabies, enjoyed watching them grow and loved spoiling them rotten. A grandma to her core with a house full of sugar, toys and games galore, and arms and a lap always open for a snuggle or hug. Our sweet Lori, wife, mother, grandmother, companion, friend, and teacher left us suddenly. Our family will miss her as she was our guiding light. She was always ready to listen but leaving the decision up to you; always ready to help, never leaving you blue. She didn't want to die, but she had no fear of death because she knew her God, Jehovah and his son Christ Jesus will empty the graves of mankind and give them eternal life, right here on the earth (John 5: 28, 29). Do we miss her?-Oh yes- Are we sad?- All the time-Will it get better?- Jehovah's day is fast approaching. Satan will be abyssed and God's Kingdom under Christ will rule forevermore. Sleep well my love, rest up for now. Soon, yes very soon Jesus will say, "Get up little sister" and you will join us forever. Lori is survived in death by her husband Bob Simmons, her children: Kevin (Kiley) Flieger, Jackie Bragg, Jason (Deanna) Simmons, Felecia (Chris) Perez, Lacey (Clint) Payton, and Rasheal (Randy) McNabb, her son-in-law Mark Hazen and 19 grandchildren. Her brothers Chuck and John Conner and her sister Sam Kirk. She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Phyllis Brown, her son Dana Flieger, son-in-law Josh Bragg, daughter Sheri Hazen and son Robby Simmons. A memorial service will be held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pasco on January 18th at 1:30pm. All are welcome to wear sequence, bright colors, and animal prints in honor of her fashion choices.

