LORRAINE GAIL (GROVES) TEBAY Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Lorraine Gail Groves, died in Pasco, WA, on August 1, 2019. She was 97. She was raised on a farm in Parkston, South Dakota, the second oldest in a Catholic family of five brothers and four sisters. In 1945, she married Paul Scott Tebay and together they raised five children, Paul Phillip Tebay, Craig Jerome Tebay, Larry Scott Tebay, Jennifer Tebay Tobi and Samuel Sherman Tebay. They all remember her unconditional love, tenderness, reliable support, generosity and steadfastness as the cornerstone of their lives. Lorraine was a woman of many passions. She loved to sing in her church choir, read and write poetry, paint, garden, fish, swap jokes, play cribbage and poker, watch a good game of baseball, spend time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and eat onion sandwiches, which she would tell you taste better than they sound. She was also a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm at City View Cemetery, 1300 North Oregon Ave, Pasco, WA 99301. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www. HillcrestBruceLee.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 15, 2019