Celebration of Life 11:00 AM their Tucannon River valley home 111 Tumalum Lane Pomeroy , WA

LORRI ANN BLACKBURN On January 28th 2020 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Lorri Ann Blackburn passed away peacefully in her sleep, holding her husband's hand. Lorri was the 11th of 13 children born to Bud and Margaret Cleavenger. She made her entrance on January 9, 1957 in Richland Washington. She graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1975. Lorri met her husband Jeb in 1980 and they were married July 11, 1982 in California. She and Jeb worked for Bechtel for 33 years and their work took them to many places across the US. Their first move was to Midland, Michigan for a year, then to Delta, Utah for 2 years. From there they called Texas home for three years, then two in Pennsylvania and back to Texas for another year. They were offered a job back home at Hanford in Richland, where they stayed for 5 years before transferring to Idaho Falls for 5 years. At the end of this assignment, Lorri and Jeb had an opportunity to come home to the Tri-Cities for their final project. In 2004 they had built a vacation home in the Tucannon River valley. Upon completion of their final project in 2017, they retired, and moved permanently to this vacation home. In their time together they had 18 different addresses. In Lorri's time spent in the Tri-Cities and her extensive travels around the country, she developed close relationships with everyone she met, co-workers as well as neighbors. There are too many to count, but she loved them all and in return, she was loved. Her loves and passions included cooking, collecting recipes and cookbooks (even publishing one), camping and fishing, her dogs, and lastly and most importantly, being with friends and family. Lorri is survived by her husband Jeb and beloved dog, Rusty. She is also survived by her brothers Myron, Doug, Bill, Mike (Kathy), Roby (Kim) and Kerry (Lynn); and sisters Kay (Dann), Rose (Steve) and Alta. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Carl, Buddy and Joe. There will be a celebration of life for Lorri at their Tucannon River valley home July 11, 2020 at 11:00am. The address is: 111 Tumalum Lane Pomeroy, WA 99347.

