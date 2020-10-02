LouAnn Crass

October 15, 1932 - September 8, 2020

Richland, Washington - LouAnn Crass passed away on September 8, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington. She left behind her daughter Debbie, son Dennis, daughter-in-law Lori, and grandchildren Andrea and Tanner. LouAnn was born in Sparta, Wisconsin, to John and May Manor on October 15, 1932. She moved to Richland with her family in 1946 where she met and then married Lehman (Red) Crass in 1951. LouAnn and Red made their home in Richland for over 40 years.

In 1960, LouAnn returned to Eastern Washington State College to complete her education degree. Following in her mother's footsteps, LouAnn became a schoolteacher and spent the next 27 years at Jason Lee Elementary School in Richland. LouAnn soon became a certified teacher with the Slingerland Institute for Literacy. Throughout her years at Jason Lee, she taught students struggling with reading, writing, and spelling—especially students with dyslexia. Later, she spent her summers training teachers in the Slingerland method. LouAnn's passion for and dedication to teaching others allowed her to touch the lives of many. She will be missed.

In 1989, Red and LouAnn retired and moved to Loon Lake, Washington, living there until Red's passing in 2009. The cabin at Loon Lake was their dream home. Mom and Dad spent their days entertaining guests and volunteering at St. David's Episcopal Church and with the Loon Lake Historical Society and the Loon Lake Conservancy. They spent their nights on the lake fishing for Kokanee. Mom's faith was strong. She always believed she would be with Dad again, in the boat, side by side, fishing on the lake.

Fish well, Mom.

At this time, no memorial service is planned until it is safe for family and friends to travel and be together. The family would like to express our appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Home Care Solutions and the staff and nurses of Chaplaincy Hospice who made mom's final days so comfortable. Their compassion and kindness are beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chaplaincy Health Care, 480 Fowler Street Richland, WA 99352; The Loon Lake Land Conservancy, PO Box 75, Loon Lake, WA 99148; or The Slingerland Institute of Literacy, PO Box 1648, Bellevue, WA 98009.





