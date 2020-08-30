LOUIE WALTON BRAND Louie Walton Brand was welcomed into Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2020. Louie was born on April 30, 1922 in Blue Mountain, Alabama. He was the youngest of six children. He went to school at Walnut Grove. He worked in the cotton fields as a boy and then the cotton mill until the war started. Louie joined the Navy and they sent him to Pasco, WA. This is where he met the love of his life Elsie Marshall. After more training Louie was shipped out to the South Pacific as a medic on the PT boats to the Phillipine Islands for two years. Upon his return Louie and Elsie married on Oct. 28, 1945 in Yakima, WA. This October they would have been married for 75 years. They moved to Kennewick, WA in 1949 where they raised three children. Louie drove truck for Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Felton Oil until he went to work for the Kennewick School District until his retirement from Edison Elementary in 1985. He enjoyed working for the then Principal; Chuck Watson. The teachers were great and three of the grandkids were there Scott, Josh and Holly. Louie and Elsie took cruises and traveled to Hawaii but his favorite trips were back to Alabama to visit family and friends. Family was the most important thing to our Papa". Louie did community service thru the I.O.O.F (Oddfellow Lodge) for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Kennewick First United Methodist Church. Louie was preceded in death by his parents James Jackson Brand and Nancy Morton and all his siblings. The hardest loss was that of his eldest son Neal and his wife Darlayne. Survived by his loving wife of 74 years Elsie. His loving children: James and Ginger Brand, Josephine and Kurt Gantenbein. Grand children: Nathan Brand, Natasha and Todd Cunningham, Scott Atwood and Shannon, Josh Atwood and Laurie, Holly Bates and Jesse, Joe Brand, Jessica Brand and Holly. Great Grandkids: Randy, Raynne, Allie Dylan, Lily, Logan, Jonah, Connor, Austin, Maddy, William, Gabriel, Jonah, Josie. Great-Great Grandkids: Harly and Harper. A special thank you Trios Hospital and Tri City Chaplaincy in Kennewick. With their help we were able to bring our Papa home and surround him with family before he passed. There will be a celebration for our Papa at a future date.



