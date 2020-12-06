Louis Mario Martucci

November 13, 1934 - November 28, 2020

Silverton , Oregon - Louis Mario Martucci born November 13th, 1934. He finished his earthly work on November 28th, 2020 in Silverton Oregon. Born in Troy, New York to William G. Martucci and Florence C. Martucci

Well-done, good and faithful servant. I will put in you in charge of many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord and Father. Your work is in the bonfire, but by My grace, come on into heaven.

How does a child write an obituary for their father?

The thoughts of accomplishments, success, achievements would fill a library. He would graciously decline to mention them at all but rather kindly smile at the long lasting goodness poured upon the generations of us he touched.

The Nation declared him a hero for his military service. The Academic world referred to him as a genius. The world of Science placed him on a pedestal. The sport of fishing heard the stories as unbelievable they sounded. Later in life, he became an accomplished poet and did not even know it. The beautiful sounds from him playing the piano filled our souls with Jubilation and delight.

How does a child write a tribute to their father?

My Dad was a loving and faithful husband to my mother De. She began her journey in Heaven 3 years earlier. It needed to be that way to give her time to prepare the Italian stuffed peppers he would want upon his arrival.

All that was Lou, in every way, amazed people that knew him. We would always acknowledge their thoughts and comments about our Dad with great pride. His three children (Glenn, Julie and Craig) are the combination of Lou separated into three. Our father made a lifelong commitment to us that he accepted with joy. We proved it many times. Dad always had the correct answer. He was the example of what we should become. He was our protector. Our father was the template for raising our children. With extreme confidence he would say was his greatest accomplishment.

He was a man of faith in God.

My father was our support. He was our confidant. He was our guide. We strive to be a reflection of him.

He was my best friend.

Lou is survived by his children: Glenn (Amy) Martucci of Lacey, Washington, Julie (Tim) Yount of Silverton, Oregon and Craig (Crystal) Martucci of Herriman, Utah; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and his younger sister Deborah Johnson of Tampa Florida. Lou will lay in rest with his soul mate De at Willamette National Cemetery. Full military funeral honors services will take place later in the Spring/Summer of 2021. Details at a later date. Arrangements graciously prepared by Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton, Oregon.





